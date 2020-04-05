Real-time updates: More than 100 Washington state parks open today

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Tuesday, May 5:

Phase 1 of reopening Washington's economy starts Tuesday

Governor Inslee's stay-at-home order is in effect until May 31, but starting Tuesday, Phase 1 of 'Safe Start Washington' paves the way for some businesses to reopen with restrictions.

In Phase 1, places like golf courses can begin operations again with a social distancing plan in place. More than 100 state parks will also reopen for day use, hiking and fishing, but camping remains prohibited.

Outdoor activities like golfing and fishing can recommence, but people will have to take extra precautions.

The state is taking a four-phase approach to reopening, with an estimated three weeks between each phase.

Poll: Americans oppose reopening businesses during outbreak

A new Washington Port-University of Maryland poll claims Americans are widely against reopening restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

The poll said that most people, 82 percent, were against reopening movie theaters. Reopening gyms (79 percent opposition), dine-in restaurants and nail salons (both 74 percent) followed close behind.

This comes as several states are starting to lifting restrictions that helped prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Washington Post said the interviews of 1,005 random adults for the poll were conducted between April 28 and May 3.

COVID-19 cases in the US, worldwide

There have been 1.18 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 69,000 deaths and more than 187,000 people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 3.6 million confirmed cases with 251,000 deaths and 1.1 million recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Pfizer and BioNTech test COVID-19 vaccine on people

For the first time, Pfizer and BioNTech announced the first U.S. participants have been dosed with a possible coronavirus vaccine. Individuals in Germany were tested last week.

It was part of Phase 1/2 in clinical trials for the BNT162 vaccine program.

The Phase 1/2 study is designed to determine the safety, immunogenicity and optimal dose level of four mRNA vaccine candidates evaluated in a single, continuous study.

"With our unique and robust clinical study program underway, starting in Europe and now the U.S., we look forward to advancing quickly and collaboratively with our partners at BioNTech and regulatory authorities to bring a safe and efficacious vaccine to the patients who need it most," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer.

Monday, May 4:

Seattle City Council extends eviction protection legislation

The Seattle City Council unanimously passed legislation that adds six months of eviction protection for tenants.

In Seattle and statewide, the moratorium on evictions was scheduled to end June 4. Now Seattle renters will have an additional six months of forgiveness.

According to the legislation, Council Bill 119784 protects Seattle renters from eviction in several ways.

After the city’s moratorium on residential evictions ends, the legislation provides a defense a tenant may use for six months should a landlord take their tenant to eviction court. The tenant can use non-payment of rent for any reason as a defense to eviction, as long as they submit a declaration of financial hardship to the court.

Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González said. “Tenants may use this defense if needed, but this bill does not release renters of their contractual obligations to pay their monthly rent. If you are a tenant who can afford to pay your rent in full, you absolutely should.”

Hundreds of Washington health care workers sickened by coronavirus

Hundreds of health care workers and dozens of first responders in Washington state have become sick with the coronavirus while on the job. That's according to workers’ compensation claims.

This data provides some insight into how the coronavirus has impacted the health care community, but it's an underestimation. The real number isn't known because state and federal health officials have failed to collect the data.

Washington health officials don't have complete data on the occupations of positive cases. And other states that reported coronavirus cases to the CDC only had job information for 16% of all cases.

Experts say knowing how COVID-19 is impacting front-line workers in the health care system is vital in handling the crisis.

Contributed by the Associated Press

277 new coronavirus cases in Washington state

The Washington State Department of Health reported 7 deaths among 277 new coronavirus cases in the state, as of Monday.

In total, the state has had 841 deaths among 15,462 overall confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington state.

Additionally, 216,320 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 7.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Three Washington nursing homes to open specific COVID-19 units

Authorities say three nursing homes in Western Washington will open coronavirus units to house people recovering from COVID-19 and help prevent its spread to other long-term care residents.

The Washington Department of Social and Health Services said Monday 135 beds will be available at facilities in Tacoma, Shoreline and Bellingham. The country's first deadly COVID-19 cluster happened at a Seattle-area nursing home where more than 40 died.

The three facilities are Avamere Transitional Care of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Richmond Beach Rehab in Shoreline and Avamere Bellingham Health Care and Rehab in Bellingham. All three nursing homes are owned by Oregon-based Avamere Family of Companies, according to DSHS.

The COVID-19 wings will be cordoned off, have their own entrances and dedicated staff. Once a resident has recovered and has two negative COVID-19 tests over a period of at least two weeks, they will return to their original long-term care facility or other residential setting of their choice.

Lummi Nation reports 40 positive cases

The Lummi Public Health Department says it has confirmed a total of 40 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Five new cases were confirmed on May 1. Lummi Communications reported an additional two cases on May 2 on its Facebook page.

On May 1, the Lummi Public Health Department reported the last 16 positive cases were found in people 39 years old or younger. Of those, about half were under the age of 19.

"The Lummi Public Health Department would like to share this additional demographic information because it demonstrates that all age groups can be affected," the department wrote in a statement. "It is apparent that families and their children are not following the "Shelter in Place" order and not practicing social distancing. Part of this new cluster involves families visiting other households."

Another 368 people have tested negative for coronavirus, according to the health department and 21 people have recovered.

A tribal health official told the Associated Press that after several weeks without new cases people became complacent. The Lummi Indian Business Council extended its stay-at-home order through May 31 and added a curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Starbucks reopening locations across the country

Starbucks has announced it is reopening locations across the United States and Canada starting Monday after some were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s not back to business as usual. Customers can expect a handful of adjustments to the Starbucks experience.

A majority of stores will continue drive-thru only service. While some locations may continue to operate only as a drive-thru, other stores will expand their current service to include order ahead or grab-and-go.

Click here to find out how new changes could impact your next visit.

Four-phase plan to reopen Washington starts this week

Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to re-open the state starts this week.

Under the first phase that begins Tuesday, May 5, some outdoor recreation will be allowed (as long as social distancing is practiced), car sales can recommence, retail curbside pickup will be allowed as will some construction projects.

Inslee initially set May 4 as the day to open the state, however, it was pushed back to May 31 last week.

State releases list of over 100 state parks that will open on May 5

The state Parks and Recreation Commission has announced a list of over 100 state parks and properties that will open on Tuesday for day-use only.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that some state parks would slowly open for public use during the coronavirus pandemic. The stay home order has been extended until May 31.

The list of more than 100 parks and properties is posted to the agency’s website and includes popular destinations for hiking and boating across the state.

State Parks will delay the opening of some areas beyond May 5, including all ocean beach parks and those along the Columbia River Gorge.

State Parks will also take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time, minimizing crowds.

Visitors are encouraged to:

Stay close to home.

Check the status of their favorite park or trailheads before heading out.

Come prepared with their own handwashing supplies.

Yakima County has highest rate of COVID-19 cases on West Coast

The highest rate of coronavirus cases of any county on the U.S. West Coast is in Washington state's Yakima County.

As of Friday, Yakima County had 1,128 positive cases, a rate of 455 cases per 100,000 residents. Health experts point to a large number of essential workers, a large number of cases in long-term care facilities, and a large agricultural workforce living and working in close quarters as the causes.

Yakima County, which is 140 miles southeast of Seattle, also had a relatively high number of deaths from coronavirus with 47. The county has about 250,000 residents.

COVID-19 cases in the US, worldwide

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by 5 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 67,000 people in the United States have died.

Worldwide, over 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. More than 247,000 people have died around the globe.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Russia sees steady rise in virus cases

Russian officials are reporting a steady rise in the number of the new coronavirus infections that raises pressure on the nation’s healthcare system.

The government’s headquarters dealing with the outbreak reported more than 10,500 new cases Monday, including nearly 6,000 in Moscow.

That has brought the nation’s total to over 145,000, including almost 1,400 deaths.

The number of cases has risen quickly over the past few days, fueling concerns that the nation’s hospitals could be overwhelmed. Authorities have charged that broader testing has contributed to a surge.