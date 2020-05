Real-time updates: 40 cases of coronavirus reported within Lummi Nation

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Washington's stay-at-home order will remain in place until at least May 31 with some restrictions possibly lifting mid-May.

TOTAL: 834 deaths among 15,185 overall cases in Washington state

212,005 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 7.2% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Monday, May 4:

Lummi Nation reports 40 positive cases

The Lummi Public Health Department says it has confirmed a total of 40 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Five new cases were confirmed May 1. Lummi Communications reported an additional two cases May 2 on its Facebook page.

On May 1, the Lummi Public Health Department reported the last 16 positive cases were found in people 39 years old or younger. Of those, about half were under the age of 19.

"The Lummi Public Health Department would like to share this additional demographic information because it demonstrates that all age groups can be affected," the department wrote in a statement. "It is apparent that families and their children are not following the "Shelter in Place" order and not practicing social distancing. Part of this new cluster involves families visiting other households."

Another 368 people have tested negative for coronavirus, according to the health department and 21 people have recovered.

A tribal health official told the Associated Press that after several weeks without new cases people became complacent. The Lummi Indian Business Council extended its stay-at-home order through May 31 and added a curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Starbucks reopening locations across the country

Starbucks has announced it is reopening locations across the United States and Canada starting Monday after some were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s not back to business as usual. Customers can expect a handful of adjustments to the Starbucks experience.

A majority of stores will continue drive-thru only service. While some locations may continue to operate only as a drive-thru, other stores will expand their current service to include order ahead or grab-and-go.

Click here to find out how new changes could impact your next visit.

Four-phase plan to reopen Washington starts this week

Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to re-open the state starts this week.

Under the first phase that begins Tuesday, May 5, some outdoor recreation will be allowed (as long as social distancing is practiced), car sales can recommence, retail curbside pickup will be allowed as will some construction projects.

Inslee initially set May 4 as the day to open the state, however, it was pushed back to May 31 last week.

State releases list of over 100 state parks that will open on May 5

The state Parks and Recreation Commission has announced a list of over 100 state parks and properties that will open on Tuesday for day-use only.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that some state parks would slowly open for public use during the coronavirus pandemic. The stay home order has been extended until May 31.

The list of more than 100 parks and properties is posted to the agency’s website and includes popular destinations for hiking and boating across the state.

State Parks will delay the opening of some areas beyond May 5, including all ocean beach parks and those along the Columbia River Gorge.

State Parks will also take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time, minimizing crowds.

Visitors are encouraged to:

Stay close to home.

Check the status of their favorite park or trailheads before heading out.

Come prepared with their own handwashing supplies.

Yakima County has highest rate of COVID-19 cases on West Coast

The highest rate of coronavirus cases of any county on the U.S. West Coast is in Washington state's Yakima County.

As of Friday, Yakima County had 1,128 positive cases, a rate of 455 cases per 100,000 residents. Health experts point to a large number of essential workers, a large number of cases in long-term care facilities, and a large agricultural workforce living and working in close quarters as the causes.

Yakima County, which is 140 miles southeast of Seattle, also had a relatively high number of deaths from coronavirus with 47. The county has about 250,000 residents.

COVID-19 cases in the US, worldwide

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by 5 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 67,000 people in the United States have died.

Worldwide, over 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. More than 247,000 people have died around the globe.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Russia sees steady rise in virus cases

Russian officials are reporting a steady rise in the number of the new coronavirus infections that raises pressure on the nation’s healthcare system.

The government’s headquarters dealing with the outbreak reported more than 10,500 new cases Monday, including nearly 6,000 in Moscow.

That has brought the nation’s total to over 145,000, including almost 1,400 deaths.

The number of cases has risen quickly over the past few days, fueling concerns that the nation’s hospitals could be overwhelmed. Authorities have charged that broader testing has contributed to a surge.