Quinault Indian Nation closed to visitors due to COVID-19

TAHOLAH, Wash — The Quinault Indian Nation (QIN) is closed to visitors in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases among households on the reservation.

The shutdown was announced by the tribal government Saturday. Officials said the Nation reported its first positive COVID-19 case last week, which required some households to enter a 14-day quarantine period.

The closure will be in effect through at least September 6 to ensure infections do not spread.

“With recent positive tests of some members of QIN households in the first days of quarantine, we decided immediate and major steps are needed to protect the health and safety of our families and neighbors,” said Quinault Indian Nation Vice-President Tyson Johnston. “We are asking all reservation residents to stay home and travel only for essential needs such as food, medicine and medical attention. The QIN government will be shutdown to the maximum extent possible while maintaining essential services.”

Officials said essential services include “meal delivery, medication fulfillment, limited urgent medical care, testing for COVID-19, police, fire, the minimum necessary government financial operations, and certain other essential services to be identified.”

Access to the Quinault Indian Reservation will be restricted to village residents, Quinault tribal members, and essential government employees.