Puyallup businesses and residents feel impact of Washington State Fair cancellation

The Washington State Fair has been canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Businesses in Puyallup will miss out on millions of potential customers with the closure of the Washington State Fair.

For Chae Yim and her family's restaurant it’s another hit for an industry that’s already taken many hits this year.

“It’s kind of tough because I can’t see the customers face and we always have to put the mask on,” said Yim of Don’s Drive-In located near the fairgrounds.

Chae Yim’s family opened up Don’s Drive-In in Puyallup a year and a half ago. This first year has been tough. Then the coronavirus pandemic made things more difficult.

“It is, it is. It’s very tough. And I feel so sorry for people that have been eating outside in the parking lot,” she said.

For Yim, things will get harder before they get easier.

The cancellation of the Washington State Fair means the area is missing out on 2.5 million visitors to the area, according to the fair's own numbers.

The fair would have celebrated its 120th year this year. The fair didn't close during the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918 and only closed during WWII.

Yim usually closes up shop for the run of the fair, instead making money off renting parking spots.

“We just have to stay open for the business,” Yim said.

This year they’ll have to stay open with significantly less foot traffic.

“It is a sacrifice I think, they’re a lot of people who count on that extra money every year,” said Diane Thompson, Puyallup resident and long time fair employee.

Thompson has worked for the fair for 20 years and has always counted on a few thousand dollars in additional income. Even though it’s a loss for her she understands why they pulled the plug.

“I thought it was wise. I think under the circumstances, with the virus, it’s the only thing that the fair could do,” she said.

For Yim and her family's restaurant there’s nothing they can do but continue serving up food.

“We’re working on it and we try our best. We hope,” Yim said.