Puget Sound suicide hotline sees surge in calls during coronavirus pandemic

An Everett crisis call center has seen a 65% increase from last year. "COVID is enhancing a lot of the crises out there. It's making things worse."

EVERETT, Wash. — Dom Amor smiles when he thinks of his firstborn.

His only son.

"He was just a great-natured kid," Amor said. "He loved everyone."

But a darkness fell upon Justin Amor-Meyer as he grew up.

It turned black in the spring of 2011.

"The last time we saw him was Mother's Day," Amor said, with a deep sigh. "We brought him barbecue, his favorite food, but he didn't touch it."

Justin was found dead three days later.

His suicide discovered by his mother.

Justin was just 26 years old.

"There's that hole in your soul that just never gets filled," his father said. "You move on but you never get over it."

This was long before coronavirus started taking its toll on America, emptying streets, closing businesses, and crushing spirits.

As the virus spread, Dom Amor, now the CEO of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, started getting calls from despondent business owners quite literally struggling to stay alive.

"One woman called, crying. She was distraught because the virus was impacting not just her business but her husband's job, as well. In all honesty, I was concerned because of the fact that I had heard that tone before."

Counselors at Everett's Volunteers of America crisis center are hearing that tone more and more

Their suicide prevention call center takes calls from across the country.

In July alone counselors saw a 65% increase from the year before.

A team of 20 work around the clock to connect people with the help they need.

Much of that need is being exacerbated by COVID-19.

Volunteers of America Assistant Behavioral Health Director Levi Van Dyke expects things to get even worse as coronavirus continues, and a rainy winter looms on the horizon.

"COVID is enhancing a lot of the crises out there. It's making things worse," he says. "All indications are that we are going to experience higher call volumes and higher volumes of crisis throughout the fall."

As isolation and desperation grow, Dom Amor believes it's be more important than ever for all of us to pay close attention to our friends, family and neighbors to keep the darkness away.

"Try a little kindness," he says. "Talk to each other."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts there is help.