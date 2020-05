Two C-17s will fly over the Puget Sound region to salute people working at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, May 8.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — The Air Force will fly over 30 health facilities in the Puget Sound region to salute those at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, May 8.

The flyover begins at 12:30 p.m. when two C-17 Globemater III's take off from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

"This is to say thank you to all of the American heroes at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19," the 62nd Airlift Wing posted on Facebook.