Gov. Inslee discusses COVID-19 school safety protocols on Pierce County elementary tour

Washington state is working on bringing more students back into the classroom.

BUCKLEY, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is touring Elk Ridge Elementary in Pierce County to observe the school's COVID-19 protocols.

The tour comes as there's a push from local and federal leaders to reopen classrooms.

In Tacoma, kindergarten students returned to class Jan. 19 with increased precautions to protect against the coronavirus. It was part of the district’s plan to gradually bring more students back into the school building.

The district has announced kindergarteners would only be in the classroom two days a week, but that could be bumped up to four days a week by early February if the COVID-19 numbers stay down.

A plan is currently underway to vaccinate teachers and staff throughout the state. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and Kaiser Permanente Washington are partnering to get vaccines to educators.