Federal loan may cause debt for Greenwood restaurant

GREENWOOD, Wash. — A restaurant in Greenwood just reopened after receiving a Payment Protection Program Loan from the government.

But the owners say the loan may be causing more problems than solving them.

North Star Diner in Greenwood just reopened for takeout and delivery.

“We were out for about a month, and yeah, you still have to pay rent, you know, all the utilities, everything that’s associated with this is still happening at 100% even though we aren’t able to do any of those sales,” said Tony Lombardi, one of the owners of North Star Diner.

After receiving a Payment Protection Program Loan, Lombardi reopened the restaurant, but some of the restrictions of the loan make it difficult.

They must spend 75% of the money on hiring back their employees, but the diner is only running at 10% of its normal business.

So, he must hire back employees for work that isn’t needed because they can’t fully open the restaurant.

“You’re kind of handcuffed with this loan because you can only spend it on paying your employees, but you can’t spend it on the employment taxes that accrue while paying them,” he explained, “What we need to be able to spend it on is other things, like my water tank that blew up this morning, or so many other things that happen in a restaurant every day that you need to fix.”

Lombardi knew the rules of the loan when he applied, but he saw it at the only option to reopen.

Now if he doesn’t comply with those rules, he’ll end up paying interest on the portion of the loan that is not forgiven.

The thought of owing that money is a big burden on a small business.