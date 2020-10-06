Point Defiance Zoo, Northwest Trek to open

The zoo and park are set to open June 18, with timed tickets going on sale June 10.

TACOMA, Wash. — You will soon be able to take your family out to the Point Defiance Zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.

Governor Jay Inslee laid out a plan for those places to open, along with other recreational activities.

The official date for opening is June 18. Timed tickets will go on sale online on June 10. Tickets will not be for sale at the front gate.

The zoo will hold member preview days beginning next Monday.

Under Phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan, both Point Defiance and Northwest Trek will have limited capacity and visitors will use timed online tickets.

Both parks are going to do things a little bit differently. The zoos will only offer outdoor experiences, indoor buildings will be closed to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

If you visit, you should expect one-directional pathways similar to grocery stores.

Both parks have lost more than $3.4 million combined since March and they face significant financial challenges.

“We are following all the guidelines from the governor during this phase two reopening so the aquariums will be closed and other indoor spaces, but the majority of our animal exhibits will still be viewable,” a zoo representative explained.

At Northwest Trek, they're telling visitors to bring their own water bottles because drinking fountains will be closed. They've canceled some of the talks they normally hold to avoid people gathering together.