Pierce County woman creates fundraiser for small businesses

A Pierce County woman created a Facebook group to support her favorite local businesses that have been impacted by coronavirus closures.

Brandi Osborn and her group of friends created Let's Help Small Businesses to organize the effort.

In a matter of days, the group went from hundreds to thousands of people looking for ways to help small businesses.

"Everybody just fell in love with the idea that they could put in, you know, five bucks and we could help a business out,” said Osborn.

Each day, people pitch in to help nominate a business. For a three-hour period, several times a day, the donations roll in.

Osborn purchases gift cards for the nominated businesses with the donated money.

"Most of the time, people spend a little bit more than what their gift card is actually worth so we're bringing in more revenue for them at a later time,” said Osborn.

By the end of the day Monday, the group had collected over $27,000 in total.

