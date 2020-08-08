Pierce County teenager is youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Washington state

Tacoma-Pierce County Health officials say the male was a South Hill resident under the age of 20 with no reported underlying health conditions.

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — A male under the age of 20 is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 complications in Washington state, according to a release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Saturday.

Limited information was provided about the male, only that he was a South Hill resident with no reported underlying health conditions, health officials said. His exact age was not provided, only that he was under the age of 20.

"The sad news of this young man’s death reminds us COVID-19 can seriously affect anyone, even someone who is young and healthy," said Director of Health Anthony L-T Chen, MD, MPH. "The disease is everywhere. To drive down the spread and protect our loved ones, we all need to mask up, maintain physical distance, and stay close to home."

Pierce County has 5,534 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 126 deaths as of Saturday afternoon, according to the health department's website.

For the past two weeks, many of Pierce County's cases have been among young adults, health officials said.

"While people 20-39 years old make up 27% of our population, they account for more than 37% of our COVID-19 cases," said health officials.

Experts recommended staying close to home, wearing a mask when leaving the house, and limiting interactions to a small circle of friends and family to help limit the spread of COVID-19.