Pierce County one step closer to applying for Phase 2

Pierce County hopes revised criteria for Phase 2 of reopening will help the county move forward.

Pierce County is one step closer to applying to move onto Phase 2 of Washington state’s “Safe Start” plan after criteria was loosened.

During a special meeting Sunday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health unanimously recommended the county apply to move on with reopening.

The recommendation must now be approved by Pierce County Council. If approved, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier would submit an application, which could happen as early as Monday.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says it is “hard at work” to reach revised criteria for Phase 2.

As of Saturday, the county averaged about 11 new cases a day per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. The goal for Phase 2 is fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day span.

Fifteen staff are investigating up to 30 cases per day, and the county has 60 staff and volunteers trained. The county’s goal is 200 people investigating 350 cases and 1,400 contacts per day.

As of Thursday, 26 counties have been approved to move on to Phase 2, and one other county, Klickitat, is eligible to apply.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday the state would loosen restrictions for counties to move onto the next phase of reopening, allowing additional counties to be eligible. Larger counties, like Pierce, had previously lamented that benchmarks for moving on were "unrealistic," especially the metric for new cases.

Snohomish County is also expected to apply for Phase 2 under the new guidelines. The county council voted Friday to ask Inslee to allow the county to move on. Even though the county hasn't met all the requirements for the next phase, officials say they are close.