Potential Phase 2 rollback puts strain on King County's local businesses

As King County prepares to join the growing list of areas in Washington under stricter guidelines to combat COVID-19, local shops are struggling to adjust.

BURIEN, Wash. — As King County gets ready to enact stricter guidelines to combat COVID-19, local business owners like Robyn Desimone are wondering how much longer this will go on.

Desimone has been running Iris and Peony in downtown Burien for the past six years, but this past year has been the hardest yet.

“We’re literally learning every day,” Desimone said. “There’s no way to look at what was and plan for the future. We just have to…wing it.”

Unfortunately, more change is on the way.

Under state guidelines, King County needed to have 200 or fewer new cases and no more than five hospitalizations per 100,000 people over a period of two weeks to stay in Phase 3, but King County is currently failing to meet both metrics.

Now, shop owners are trying to adapt once again to a changing landscape.

“The business community values predictability above all things, and if COVID-19 has shown us anything, it’s that predictability is difficult,” said Andrea Reay, CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

County leaders are trying to help bring some relief, but there’s only so much to be done to address everyone’s issues.

“The needs vary pretty dramatically,” Reay said. “Going from 50% to 25% might mean that some of our restaurants, for example, end up closing and only doing takeout. It doesn’t make sense for them to do just 25% dine-in, it actually just makes more sense for them to switch from 50% dine-in to 100% take out.”

But months of uncertainty may be too much for local businesses to handle.