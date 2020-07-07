Paid parking enforcement resumes in Seattle July 13

Officials said they will keep the rates at 50 cents an hour for at least a month to monitor parking activity and neighborhood occupancy.

SEATTLE — On-street paid parking and parking enforcement will resume July 13, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced Tuesday.

Paid parking and limited parking enforcement were suspended in April in response to Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Health" order.

With King County's transition to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan and more businesses reopening, "reliable access at the curb for customers is critical for recovery," SDOT posted.

Parking will be 50 cents per hour in all areas, the minimum rate allowed according to city code. That rate will remain for at least a month while SDOT reviews data related to parking activity and occupancy in business districts.

Enforcement of free, hourly parking will resume as well.

According to SDOT, the first two weeks of enforcement will involve education and voluntary compliance.

Enforcement of the city's 72-hour parking rule is expected to resume when King County moves into Phase 3.

It's the latest move by SDOT to increase access to businesses. Previously, temporary load zones were set up at 540 businesses, including restaurants. Last week, SDOT announced the start of free, temporary permits for outdoor spaces for restaurants, vendors, and retail stores.