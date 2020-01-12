Over 50% of Washington's COVID deaths are linked to long-term care facilities

Long-term care facilities are linked to only 6 percent of Washington's coronavirus cases, but the majority of the state's deaths.

SPOKANE, Wash — Long-term care facilities are associated with over 50 percent of Washington state coronavirus deaths but only 6 percent of the state’s overall cases, according to a report released by the state department of health.

A Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 report on long-term care facilities shows 9,606 cases and 1,420 deaths are associated to these facilities as of Nov. 23. Nearly 15 percent of people who contracted the virus in a long-term care facility died.

Residents of long-term care facilities are much more susceptible to significant health issues and death from COVID-19 due to their age and higher rates of underlying health conditions.

The report includes cases among residents, employees and visitors to long-term care facilities. It also breaks down the number of deaths and cases by county of residence.

The department noted there may be a large delay in reporting given the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus. The number of cases and deaths associated with long-term care may not be complete for the last several weeks before the release of the report, according to the DOH.

The 1,420 deaths linked to long-term care facilities make up 51 percent of the 2,774 total deaths in Washington state, as of data available Dec 1. However, long-term care facilities are linked to only 6 percent of cases in the state.

When the report was most recently published on Nov. 23, the deaths and cases were 53 percent and 7 percent of the state total, respectively.

Residents of five counties in Washington make up the bulk of cases and deaths in long-term care facilities: King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane and Yakima.

King County has 2,782 cases and 513 deaths linked to long-term care facilities. Pierce County has 975 cases and 140 deaths. Snohomish has 1,031 cases and 137 deaths. Spokane County has 1,025 cases and 158 deaths. Yakima County has 1,002 cases and 132 deaths.