Over 100 Washington state parks to reopen May 5

Some state lands will be open for day use on Tuesday with social distancing measures, but camping and gatherings are still not allowed.

More than 100 parks, trails, and boating sites will reopen Tuesday in Washington state as some coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions are eased. However, many popular sites remain closed indefinitely.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that some state parks would slowly open for public use during the coronavirus pandemic. The stay home order has been extended until May 31.

The list of more than 100 parks and properties is posted to the state Parks and Recreation Commission’s website and includes popular destinations for hiking and boating across the state.



All ocean beach parks and parks along the Columbia River Gorge on the Washington-Oregon border will remain closed.

The state parks that open will be limited to daytime use only. Steps will also be taken to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward, and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time, minimizing crowds.

Visitors are encouraged to:

Stay close to home.

Check the status of their favorite park or trailheads before heading out.

Come prepared with their own handwashing supplies.