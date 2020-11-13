Watch live: Gov. Brown orders two-week 'freeze' for Oregon starting Nov. 18

The new restrictions will limit restaurants and bars to take-out only and recreational facilities and venues that host indoor or outdoor events will be closed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday a two-week “freeze” for the entire state of Oregon that'll begin on Nov. 18. The purpose of the new restrictions is to limit group activities that are contributing to the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.

Restaurants and bars will be limited to take-out only, and recreational facilities and venues that host indoor or outdoor events will be closed.

The freeze will last through Dec. 2 for most counties. But Brown noted that some COVID-19 hotspot counties are likely to stay in a freeze for longer than that. Multnomah County will be under the restrictions for at least four weeks.

Here the list of new restrictions the governor's office released:

Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.

Limiting faith based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

Limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only.

Closing gyms and fitness organizations.

Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.

Closing outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.

Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).

Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.

Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.

Brown announced the new restrictions during a Friday news conference, where she was joined by representatives with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Health & Science University Hospital.

"These risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care," the governor’s office wrote in a press release.

The governor's office said the two-week freeze does not change health and safety protocols already in place for personal services (like barber shops, hair salons and massage parlors), congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports currently allowed, current Division I and professional athletics exemptions and higher education. Those will continue to operate under the existing guidance from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

OHA will release more specific guidance in the next week.

Earlier Friday, Brown joined Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and California Gov. Gavin Newsom in issuing new travel advisories. The three governors urged people coming into their states or people returning home to self-quarantine in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

People are advised to avoid non-essential travel out of state, self-quarantine for 14 days after coming from another state or country and stay local.

Brown’s announcement comes on the heels of Oregon reporting 1,122 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the most in a single day so far during the pandemic. Over the past eight days, Oregon has reported its eight highest daily case counts so far during the pandemic, ranging from 723 cases to 1,122 cases. During this stretch, Oregon has averaged 866 cases per day.

Nov. 5: 805

Nov. 6: 770

Nov. 7: 988

Nov. 8: 874

Nov. 9: 723

Nov. 10: 771

Nov. 11: 876

Nov. 12: 1,122

During the week of Oct. 19-25, OHA reported 2,642 cases in Oregon. During the week of Nov. 2-8, just two weeks later, OHA reported nearly twice as many cases, 5,177 in total for the week. The positive test rate last week was up to 11.9%, OHA said. There was also a record number of deaths, 42, and hospitalizations, 212, last week, according to OHA.

OHA officials said small gatherings are acting as a catalyst in spreading the virus. In a recorded message Thursday, Brown said the state is reaching a breaking point.

"Even more Oregonians are going to become infected with COVID-19 if we do not change course right now," Brown said. "Our hospital beds are filling to capacity and our doctors and nurses are working day and night. If we do not act immediately, we will soon reach a breaking point.

"Our communities and our economy will be hit on a scale that was unimaginable even a few short weeks ago, and unfortunately, many more Oregonians will die. We have already lost too many."

Brown has already taken some steps to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. Nine counties, where there were especially high transmission rates, began a two-week pause Wednesday on social activities. That brought a new set of restrictions on gatherings, including those at businesses such as restaurants.

The following counties are included in the two-week pause:

Baker

Clackamas

Jackson

Malheur

Marion

Multnomah

Umatilla

Union

Washington