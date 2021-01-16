Oregon detects 1st case of COVID-19 variant discovered in the UK

The variant, called B.1.1.7, spreads more easily and quickly than other coronavirus variants, but there is no evidence that it's more harmful, according to the CDC.

PORTLAND, Ore — Health officials say a person in Oregon has tested positive for the COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom, marking the state's first known case of the new variant.

The individual is a Multnomah County resident with no known travel history, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced Friday. OHA is investigating possible sources of infection.

“The detection of the first case of this variant strain is a concern, and we have been monitoring movement of this strain,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA.

The variant, called B.1.1.7, spreads more easily and quickly than other variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness, increased risk of death or affect vaccine effectiveness, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said Multnomah County public health staff members will be working through the weekend to go over details with the infected individual related to their isolation plan, contacts and any possible exposures.

“Confirming this strain locally is distressing,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. “Until we have enough vaccine, we must continue using face masks, distancing and limiting our social interactions.”

The news of Oregon's first case comes the same day the CDC published a report suggesting the U.K. variant could become the predominant variant in the world by this March. It has already been detected in more than 30 countries.

OHA says viruses constantly mutate, and multiple coronavirus variants have been documented during the pandemic. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves, and many disappear.