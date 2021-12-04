Omicron case in King County indicates local spread, health officials say

The patient who had a confirmed positive omicron case did not travel recently, suggesting the virus is already spreading in western Washington.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The patient in King County who had a confirmed positive omicron case did not travel recently, according to health officials, suggesting the variant is spreading locally.

A woman from King County in her 20s was confirmed to have the omicron variant on Dec. 4 alongside one man from Thurston County and another man from Pierce County.

The patient from King County reported a mild illness, they were fully vaccinated and recently received a booster shot, according to a release. The travel history and vaccination status of the other two patients was not available Wednesday.

All three patients tested positive between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. The samples were genetically tested in an in-state lab.

The omicron variant was identified in Washington through PCR testing and genomic sequencing, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). The state has increased its lab capacity to detect genetic markers associated with new and existing variants.

The state is prioritizing sequencing tests for anyone with a travel history or close contact with a confirmed case. Travelers who have been to a country or state with confirmed omicron cases, or anyone identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive, will receive that prioritization, the DOH said.