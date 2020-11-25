WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on Washington's COVID-19 response before Thanksgiving

The latest data from the state shows the number of confirmed and suspected hospital patients with COVID-19 doubled in November.

Washington state health officials are providing an update on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday as hospital occupancy is reportedly "soaring."

Hospital occupancy is "rapidly increasing" throughout the state as it experiences "exponential growth" in the number of new coronavirus cases.

The latest data from the state shows the number of confirmed and suspected hospital patients with COVID-19 doubled from 471 on Nov. 1 to 932 on Nov. 23. The number of confirmed and suspected patients in the ICUs increased by about 75% from 124 to 214 in the same timeframe.

If the doubling rate continues, the state "may have over 1,800 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals by mid-December," according to the Department of Health.

“This situation is extraordinarily urgent, and we need everyone in Washington state to take action now to stop the spread of COVID-19 before our hospitals and frontline healthcare workers are overwhelmed,” said State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy. “I am extremely concerned about the current exponential growth of COVID-19 cases. We must all re-commit to flatten the curve now.”