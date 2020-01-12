11 deaths, 32 cases in COVID-19 outbreak at Tonasket care facility

Nearly half of Okanogan County’s 26 coronavirus deaths are connected to an outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Tonasket.

TONASKET, Wash. — Eleven long-term care residents have died after a coronavirus outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Okanogan County.

As of Tuesday, 32 residents at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket have tested positive, according to Okanogan County Public Health. The facility has 42 total beds, according to the hospital’s website.

Two care facility employees are also hospitalized with COVID-19, and multiple caregivers are under quarantine, according to the health department.

Okanogan County Public Health says the facility underwent an Infection Prevention Survey after the outbreak and is managing the situation “safely and professionally.”

The 11 COVID-19 deaths at the care facility are the first reported in Tonasket since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Okanogan County Public Health. Okanogan County has record 26 coronavirus deaths since March, including the deaths connected to the North Valley outbreak.