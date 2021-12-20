The number of COVID-19 patients is still high and continues to stress healthcare systems, but IDHW says the surge is no longer exceeding healthcare resources.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crisis standards of care have been deactivated in the Panhandle Health District, according to a release from the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW).

The number of COVID-19 patients is still high and continues to stress healthcare systems, but IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen said the surge is no longer exceeding healthcare resources.

The rest of the Gem State deactivated crisis standards of care in November, but Pandhandle Health District determined case counts were too high and resources were still too limited to return to somewhat normal operations.

“While this is good news for Idaho, we’re still watching the Omicron variant very closely because this is a precarious time,” Jeppesen said in a statement. “Omicron seems to spread more easily between people, and we all need to keep taking precautions against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated or getting a booster dose, wearing masks in crowded areas, physically distancing from others, washing our hands frequently, and staying home if we’re sick to avoid overwhelming our healthcare systems again.”

Jeppesen said it will take time before healthcare facilities can return to completely normal operations. With the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the situation remains "fluid and variable", according to IDHW.

Idaho will continue to provide resources to hospitals until the situation becomes more stable, including additional personnel via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and existing federal contracts.