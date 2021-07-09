North Bend woman recognized by Disney for efforts during the pandemic

Saira Childs was nominated by a friend for her selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A woman from North Bend has made such a big impact on her community that she is being recognized by Disney.

The Disney Magic Makers program rewards those who make a difference in their communities. Saira Childs was nominated by a friend for her selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of us at Disney have been inspired by the countless acts of goodwill by people across the country throughout the Pandemic," Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and products, said in a statement. "These magic makers and their stories have changed us in ways we never imagined.”

Disney is donating $400,000 to four non-profits that demonstrated resilience during the pandemic and is hand-selecting 50 nominees to join them for a celebration at Walt Disney World Resort.

Childs was selected by Disney for numerous reasons. Childs was a leader during the pandemic and stepped in to lead a program that provide meals to children in the Snoqualmie Valley, according to Disney. She boosted the program from feeding around 170 children a week to upwards of 600. She also made a pivot with her own company to provide free hand sanitizer stations and other PPE supplies to small businesses in our State.

More than 1.5 million masks were distributed and Childs' garage became an impromptu staging area for her local food bank. She worked alongside her family in organizing and distributing food and supplies for more than six months.