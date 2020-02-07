No mask, no service: Washington businesses must turn away customers without face masks starting July 7

Gov. Inslee says businesses in Washington will not be allowed to serve customers who are not wearing a face covering as of Tuesday, July 7.

Washington businesses will be required to turn away customers who aren't wearing a face mask starting July 7, Gov. Inslee announced Thursday. The new statewide order is in response to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The proclamation comes almost a week after Inslee's statewide mandate took effect requiring people to wear face masks while in public, both indoors and outdoors where six feet of social distancing is not possible.

"When we wear a mask, it is a signal about something about us, it is a signal we care about the community, we care about our loved ones, we care about those we are doing business with," said Gov. Inslee.

The new proclamation takes effect next Tuesday, July 7.

Gov. Inslee also announced Thursday the state is putting a two-week pause on counties moving to their next phases of reopening due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

"In Washington, our case counts have dramatically increased," said Secretary of Health John Wiesman during Thursday's press conference. Wiesman said the state hit a new record Wednesday with 618 new cases reported in a single day, and he anticipates at least 700 new cases will be reported Thursday.