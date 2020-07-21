Nearly 800 new coronavirus cases reported Monday in Washington state

The state Department of Health reported 797 new cases of COVID-19 in Washington state on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 47,743.

Nearly 800 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Washington state, bringing the state’s total to 47,743 as of Monday, July 20.

The Washington State Department of Health also reported six additional deaths. In Washington, at least 1,453 people have now died from the coronavirus.

In King County, 13,319 cases and 636 deaths have been reported overall. That's an increase of 166 cases and one death from the day before.