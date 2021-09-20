Nearly 69% of Washington residents are fully vaccinated

In addition, more than 75% of Washington residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reports 68.9% of Washington residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 20, 2021. That's nearly 4.5 million people, according to DOH.

In addition, 75.8% of state residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, DOH reported Monday.

The state said of Monday's data, "This number is higher than the DOH data dashboard because it includes state Immunization Information System data, as well as aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs."

As of September 20, 75.8% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.9% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RDZa33pVNg — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) September 20, 2021