Nearly 69% of Washington residents are fully vaccinated

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reports 68.9% of Washington residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 20, 2021. That's nearly 4.5 million people, according to DOH.
In addition, 75.8% of state residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, DOH reported Monday.
The state said of Monday's data, "This number is higher than the DOH data dashboard because it includes state Immunization Information System data, as well as aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs."
In July 2021, DOH reported 70% of Washingtonians age 16 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That milestone was reached two weeks after the state fully reopened on June 30, and almost 18 months after it closed down.