200 MultiCare workers to strike over coronavirus safety concerns

Workers will strike at 20 MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care clinics over claims that patient safety is compromised and staff don’t have proper PPE.

About 200 health care workers at 20 MultiCare facilities in the Puget Sound region will go on strike Monday over COVID-19 safety concerns.

The workers claim patient safety is in jeopardy, because the union says staff are asked to work excessively long hours and proper personal protective equipment (PPE), like N95 masks, are not provided.

MultiCare says all facilities have adequate PPE and that it’s confident its staff are safe.

The Union of American of Physicians and Dentists, which represents physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in Washington, said it announced its plans to strike on Nov. 12 and gave the hospital an opportunity to negotiate and avoid a strike.

MultiCare says its facilities and clinics will be open to patients during the strike, which applies to 20 Indigo Urgent Care clinics.

The strike follows a coronavirus outbreak at MultiCare Auburn Medical Center that resulted in the death of two patients. More than a dozen patients and 12 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 between Nov. 5 and 20 in the outbreak in the memory care unit of Behavioral Health.