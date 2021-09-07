Delayed memorial service to be held for Grant County Sheriff who died from COVID-19

Deputy Melvin, 60, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020 after COVID-19 complications.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A public memorial service honoring Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Melvin, who passed away nine months ago from COVID-19, will be held on Sept. 16 in Quincy.

Deputy Melvin, 60, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020, after COVID-19 complications. The sheriff’s office announced Deputy Melvin's passing after he was found by fellow deputies while they performed a welfare check. Deputies performed the welfare check because family members were unable to reach him.

Melvin's cause of death was attributed to coronavirus, Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones later announced in a Facebook post on Jan. 11.

It is believed he contracted the illness while in the performance of his duties. Melvin spent more than three decades in law enforcement. He served for 35 years in law enforcement and was due to retire on Jan. 29, 2021 when he reached 36 years of service. He spent most of his career with the GCSO.