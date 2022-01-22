New mass COVID testing site opens at Evergreen State Fairgrounds

MONROE, Wash. — What once served as a mass vaccination site at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, is reopening as a mass COVID testing site.



PCR testing began at the fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The drive-thru testing location will provide tests seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Appointments are available through Tuesday, Jan. 25, with more days added on a rolling basis.



The Snohomish Health District site opened in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health and FEMA.



"Over the last two years of the pandemic, we have learned that we are more nimble, more resilient, and stronger when we work together. We will continue to strategize surge capacity of testing and vaccination when the pandemic requires." Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a news release.



As for why the site is opening now, Snohomish Health District spokesperson Heather Thomas said it was in response to a significant increase in cases and meeting the higher demand for testing.



Thomas said the additional testing site in Monroe was selected based on geographical needs in the county. There are currently two other testing sites serving Snohomish County, in Everett and Lynwood.



Kent Patton, spokesperson for Snohomish County, said the site will also help serve the county's more rural areas.



Cases in Snohomish County have been rising due to omicron's spread. Nearly 12,000 new cases were reported last week, according to Snohomish Health District.



The Herons, of Everett, got their test on Saturday for peace of mind after Woody Heron said he got COVID recently.



"Well it's been about two weeks, so I wanted to get clear so that I feel better about going around folks," Heron said.



Others arrived at the site as a quicker option to get tested as they wait for their at-home testing kits to arrive.



"Faster and it's appointment, so we went ahead and did this because we already had it set up," Anna Quanstrom said.



Appointments for any of the three testing sites in Snohomish County can be made here.