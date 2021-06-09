Mask mandates for large outdoor events go into effect for King, Pierce counties

Masks are also "strongly recommended" for everyone 5 and older at outdoor events or settings where people cannot remain at least 6 feet apart.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, face masks are required for everyone age 5 and older attending an outdoor event with 500 people or more in King and Pierce counties.

The statewide universal mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status remains in effect.

A surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant prompted the orders, according to health officials. Cases steadily rose from early to July to mid to late August, according to data from the health departments.

Between Aug. 11-24, Pierce County's 14-day case rate per 100,000 was 637. In the final weeks of August, one in five people diagnosed with COVID-19 were between the ages of 20-29.

Between early July and the end of August, the age-adjusted case rate per 100,000 people in King County rose significantly among people who were not fully vaccinated. On July 1, the case rate was 7.8 per 100,000 unvaccinated residents. By Aug. 25, the case rate was 90.7 per 100,000 unvaccinated residents.

The case rate for fully vaccinated residents on July 1 was 0.9 and 8.9 on Aug. 25.