SEATTLE — With so many people out of work and struggling to put food on the table during the Coronavirus pandemic, Lien Titus wanted to do something to help her neighbors in need. So, she started a "Little Free Pantry" in her Judkins Park neighborhood in Seattle.

The idea is a spinoff of the Little Free Library concept -- where you "Give what you can. Take what you need."

There are hundreds of Little Free Pantries all around the world and about a dozen in western Washington.

"It just breaks my heart what we're all going through right now and if we can provide this for families, it just touches my heart," Titus said.

Titus stocked the pantry with non-perishable food such as cans of chicken noodle soup, Top Ramen, and individual oatmeal packets. She also included toilet paper, hand sanitizer, sunglasses and colored pencils.

"I'm going to put some fun things out for the kids because I know it's tough on them, too, because they're stuck at home, having to do homeschooling with their parents, and I wanted to provide some things for them because they count, too," Titus said.

Titus painted the pantry yellow so it could be a beacon of hope in her neighborhood. Everyday she looks out her window and she can see the bright yellow pantry and the many people stopping by.

Titus would like to keep the pantry stocked, so she is continuing to accept donations through her Go Fund Me site.

You can also stop by the pantry and donate items yourself.

Find more information on the Little Free Pantry Judkins Park Facebook page.