Washington waives liquor license fees to aid struggling businesses

The one-time waiver will provide temporary relief to businesses with liquor licenses.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington is waiving the annual liquor license fees for businesses across the state.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed ESSB 5272 Sunday to waive the annual fee beginning April 1.

The one-time waiver was approved to provide temporary financial relief to restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries and other businesses as they try to stay open during the state's coronavirus restrictions.

A press release from the state says, "Our restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries have not been able to be fully operational throughout this pandemic. Many are hanging on by a thread." The bill "will provide a bit of financial relief to these businesses that have been hit hardest by waiving their license fee for a year."

Liquor licenses can cost anywhere from less than $75 to $2,000 or more.

Restaurants, bars and breweries across the state are operating at 25% capacity due to coronavirus restrictions. All regions identified in the state's reopening plan are in Phase 2.

In Phase 2, a maximum of five people from outside of a person's household can gather indoors and indoor dining is available at 25% capacity until 11 p.m. Indoor fitness centers and indoor entertainment establishments can also open at 25% capacity. Sports competitions with limited spectators are also allowed.