LAKE ROESIGER, Wash. — With a beer garden out back and a coffee club for regulars, the Lake Roesiger Store in Snohomish County is more of a community hub than grocer.

"It's a hangout," said Ryan Reed, who took over management of the store seven months ago with his wife, Shelly.

However, no matter how popular the store is, especially because it's the only one for 10 miles, Reed said it is hurting during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We made it through the winter, now we're dealing with the coronavirus. It's just one complicated thing after another," explained Reed.

It's not only the fact that the regulars can't hang at the neighborhood spot anymore, but it's the lack of visitors that's tough too.

RELATED: New coronavirus rules for farmers markets could leave many vendors behind

Lake Roesiger is a small, census-designated area with a population of just over 500 in Snohomish County. As the name suggests, a lake makes the community a big draw for boaters, swimmers, and hikers throughout the year.

Being the only store nearby, the Lake Roesiger Store relies heavily on those visitors, but with the boat launch, park, and trails closed due to social distancing measures, they've taken a hit.

"You work so hard for something and all of a sudden, you see it all just go downhill. You gotta think of creative ways to keep it going," said Reed.

One creative solution: bring delivery to the people of Lake Roesiger for the first time.

The store is partnering with different restaurants in the county, one per night. Neighbors call that restaurant and instead of driving miles out of town, the food is delivered at the Lake Roesiger Store at 5 p.m.

"They drive a mile to the store, and they get a candy bar, they get a soda pop," said Reed.

RELATED: This free app takes over the burden of filing unemployment for you

The restaurants get to deliver to costumers they otherwise couldn't. The customers get fed, and the store gets some traffic.

Bringing delivery to the small community is not the only way Reed and his team are helping out. On the counter are face masks, sewn by a neighbor, that are given away for free.

Since the nearby transfer station is closed and trash was piling up on the roads, Reed also got a dumpster for the community.

On the flip side, he said the community takes care of the store as much as his store takes care of the community.

Reed said neighbors have been contributing labor to fix up the store, like replacing a doorknob and installing new railings, at no extra cost.

"That's a lot of labor and a lot of costs that the little store right now, we can't afford, but the community is pulling together is making the store work,” he said.

A hub, taking care of and taken care by the community, that's the way it is now because that's the way it's always been.

"It is fun helping others out and having those that we help, help us in return," said Reed.

Coronavirus | Facts not Fear