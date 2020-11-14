COVID-19 concerns amid rising cases create hours-long lines at testing clinic in Lacey

People are getting turned away from Providence Medical Group's drive-through COVID testing clinic in Lacey due to increased demand ahead of the holidays.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Nurses at Providence Medical Group’s drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in Lacey are turning away people looking for tests.

When the clinic started in March, about 100 cars a day lined up.

Lately that number has been between 200 to 300 a day, according to Providence Southwest Washington Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Caserta.

“When we can’t meet those medical needs, that’s really hard,” said Caserta.

Those who are able to get tests have to wait in lines that are hours long.

Irene Wood waited three hours last week, and was glad to be through the line in a little more than two hours on Wednesday.

“It's awful, it's amazing there's this many people being tested, and having to be tested,” said Wood.

Her daughter tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Wood tested negative last week, Friday’s test results will take about two days to process.

Most of those who lined up either have COVID symptoms, have been exposed to COVID patients, or need a negative test to be admitted to the hospital for non-coronavirus surgeries and procedures.

Cancer patients like Michelle Lawrence, who is scheduled to get a feeding tube next week, had a scheduled time for her test so she did not have to wait in the regular line.

Caserta said Providence will test anyone who needs one, but they may be told to return to the clinic another time. He encourages anyone who has COVID symptoms to get tested.

Caserta said the public can help reduce the demand for testing.

"The most important thing you can do,” said Caserta, “Is to protect yourself, protect others by doing the appropriate things we all know is right."