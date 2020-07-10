COVID-19 cases at Lacey Chick-fil-A not a public health risk, director says

Chick-fil-A in Lacey closed last week after employees tested positive for coronavirus. Thurston County Public Health didn’t tell the public about the cases.

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey’s Chick-fil-A restaurant is temporarily closed after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a written statement released by the corporation, “The restaurant proactively temporarily closed and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant.”

The restaurant is working with Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on contacting co-workers and their families.

The county did not order the closure and is not commenting on the cases.

Thurston County Public Health did not put out any public notices and has not tracked down customers about the cases, because investigators do not think the public was put at risk.

“We don't have any reason to believe that anyone who may have dined at Chick-fil-A is at any increased risk of COVID-19,” said Thurston County Health Director Schelli Slaughter.

A Starbucks on Yelm Highway and Henderson Road also closed temporarily to allow for cleaning after two employees contracted coronavirus, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.