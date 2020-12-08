La Conner sees 10% of its small businesses disappear due to coronavirus

Festival cancellations and the Canadian border closure have also had a huge impact on small businesses being able to stay afloat.

LA CONNER, Wash. — Since the coronavirus lockdown in March, the town of La Conner in Skagit County has lost at least nine small businesses, about 10% of the town's total.

The cancellation of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in the spring and the closure of the Canadian border have taken its toll on the town.

"It impacted the entire valley," said Rebecca Strong, the owner of Lux Art Center.

After nearly three years of hard work, Strong's business was just starting to take off. Those dreams were put on hold when the coronavirus hit.

The venue was booked throughout 2020, and it looked like it could be her year.

"It was a dream of mine," said Rebecca Strong, owner of Lux Art Center, fighting back tears. "I just feel like the streets are rolled up and the tumbleweeds are coming in."

Hers isn't the only business feeling the impacts of the virus shutdowns.

Canadian shoppers kept La Conner alive during the Great Recession, but now they're nowhere to be seen due to the border closure.

"We're one of the greatest impacted from a business standpoint in the state," said La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes.

Hayes said while it is too late for some businesses, shoppers are slowly showing up on the sidewalks again and resilience will reap its rewards.

"The main thing in coming back is to stay open. Everybody needs to be as responsible as they can. So, wear a mask. Even if you don't agree with it, that's the best way to keep our businesses alive," Hayes said.

Hayes said the town is investing in social media campaigns and advertising to increase its online presence.

Tutorials on how to do business and market on-line are also being offered.

"That's how we rebound," he said.

Hayes also said some businesses have actually been able to expand during the pandemic, bolstering the belief that when things do get back to normal some will return stronger than ever.

As for Strong, her dream is on hold for now, but she believes in this town.