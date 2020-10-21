Kootenai Health in Idaho is currently looking at hospitals in Seattle or Portland for transferring coronavirus patients, but space is "very limited."

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai Health is nearing capacity and may have to transfer patients elsewhere as coronavirus activity surges in the area.

As of Wednesday morning, Kootenai Health has 31 COVID-19 inpatients and 11 of them require critical care. The overall hospital consensus for patients requiring medical or surgical care is 99% percent full, according to a press release.

“At Kootenai Health, we are witnessing a rapid increase in the COVID-19 spread and activity in our community," said Chief Physician Executive Karen Cabell in an interview with KREM.

Some hospitals in Spokane are also full and cannot accept more patients, the release said.

Providence Health Care wrote in a statement to KREM that its local hospitals "have capacity to treat patients for regular and emergency needs." KREM has reached out to MultiCare for a statement but has not yet received a response.

"Although our patient census is high, we remain open and available for care," the statement from Providence reads in part.

MultiCare said in a statement, "At this time MultiCare Deaconess and Valley hospital have capacity to treat patients and are prepared to care for our community."

Spokane County Regional Health District also issued a statement saying, "The occupancy data for Spokane County is below the Washington State Health Care Systems Readiness Targets, however we are seeing stressors on the health care system. Our local hospitals have indicated that they have capacity to treat patients for regular and emergency needs in spite of the challenges they face while treating COVID-19 patents."

The Washington State Health Care Systems Readiness Targets is less than 80 percent licensed bed occupancy by patients and less than 10 percent of licensed beds occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the health district.

There will be limited opportunities to transfer Kootenai Health patients to other facilities once the hospital is at capacity, according to the release. Kootenai Health is currently looking at hospitals in Seattle or Portland to find space for transferring patients, but it is "very limited."

Cabell said Kootenai Health has a backlog of patients that need care, and other facilities are asking the hospital to accept and transfer them. The hospital nearing capacity at its current levels is "unprecedented," she added.

Kootenai Health will not turn anybody away, Cabell said. There may, however, be long wait times and patients might receive treatment in different locations such as the waiting room.

COVID-19 cases surge in North Idaho, Spokane County

Idaho is seeing its largest coronavirus spike since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing statewide by 46.5% percent over the past two weeks, according to the Associated Press. The state is currently sixth in the nation for new cases per capita, with a positivity rate of just over 15% — one of the highest in the nation.

Panhandle Health District reported 141 cases in Idaho's five northern counties on as of Tuesday, Oct. 20. This was the single largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus numbers in Kootenai County are as follows:

Total cases: 4,539

Total deaths: 71

Total hospitalizations: 247

Spokane Regional Health District reported 102 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

There are 17 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Spokane County, including four that are new within the past week, Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Coronavirus numbers in Spokane County are as follows:

Total cases: 8,915

Total deaths: 188

Total hospitalizations: 476

Current hospitalizations: 37

"The Inland Northwest is at a critical moment in the COVID-19 pandemic. The actions of our community will determine whether Kootenai Health and other regional hospitals will have the ability to continue providing care for all types of patients in our region," representatives from Kootenai Health wrote in the release.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had previously ordered a temporary halt to elective medical surgeries in March to free up enough protective gear for medical staff. They have since resumed.

Elective surgeries were also on hold from the end of March through early May in Idaho. Some hospitals in the southern portion of the state recently postponed them again to ensure there is room for an expected influx of COVID-19 patients, the Associated Press reports.

Kootenai Health is working to keep all of its service lines open, but the canceling of elective surgeries is a possibility for the future if those staff members are needed in other areas, a spokesperson told KREM's Taylor Viydo.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases and an increasing incidence rate in Spokane County, Lutz said last week that the tightening of restrictions is a "possibility" for the area. He did not outline what possible modifications might entail.

Kootenai Health faces staffing shortage amid capacity concerns

Kootenai Health is also facing a current shortage of staff due to difficulties in finding and recruiting nurses, including traveling nurses from other communities. Additionally, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests conducted at Kootenai Health is at its highest point since the start of the pandemic.

Some employees have also caught coronavirus outside of work through activities or loved ones, while others are unsure of where they contracted the virus and it may have happened at work, Cabell said.

Leaders at Kootenai Health said they anticipate the usual increase in illnesses and hospitalizations with the onset of cold and flu season, which will affect already stretched resources.

"On behalf of your community hospital, health district, emergency services, and surrounding critical access hospitals, please stay vigilant. Let us all commit to spread out, limit groups, wear a mask, and encourage others to do the same," representatives wrote in the release.

"Each of us plays a role in protecting our friends, family, and co-workers. It takes a collective effort to make a difference. Together we can slow the spread of this disease to help keep it manageable for our health care system and protect those who are most susceptible to complications from COVID-19," the release continues.

Health leaders are asking people to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including:

Wearing a mask or face covering.

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available

Keeping your family home when possible and staying home when sick.

Avoiding public areas and doing your best to distance yourself at least 6 feet from others.

Avoiding travel.

Covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue if you are not masked, then throwing the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces often.