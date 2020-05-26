Port Orchard restaurant reopens in protest of current restrictions

The restaurant in South Kitsap calls the protest non-political, saying the protest is over the uncertainty of the lockdown.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — That One Place in Port Orchard reopened for dine-in service Monday in protest of the state’s lockdown.

The decision to reopen was made "as a team to protest the uncertainty" of the state lockdown," a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page says, noting the protest is peaceful, civil, and non-political.

“We want to show that human rights aren’t political rights, and this lockdown is the opposite of the safety we desire in society,” the Facebook post says.

The restaurant said it’s following safety guidelines; staff is required to wear PPE, tables have been spaced out, and some booths are blocked off with yellow tape.

The restaurant does not want to lose its license or face a fine and says it will close if forced to.

“We feel if we were even given a set date that we could reopen, we would not be inclined to do this,” Facebook post states.

Kitsap County is still in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening process but has been given permission to apply for Phase 2, which allows restaurants to open with restrictions.

The eligibility comes from criteria, based on guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control, according to the state Department of Health. Counties are now eligible to apply if they have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span, the agency said.