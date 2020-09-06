Kirkland startup helps businesses navigate COVID-19 world

Nomad Go uses artificial intelligence to help grocery stores, restaurants and workplaces stick to regulations and best practices for curbing coronavirus.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland startup is helping businesses navigate a COVID-19 world.

Soon, that could mean receiving a phone reminder to put on a mask or an alert that pops up telling you to wait before entering a store.

Nomad Go, Inc. is helping grocery stores, restaurants and corporations come up with solutions.

"Our sort of secret sauce is this artificial intelligence that analyzes what's going on and is able to detect if there's a mask or not, if people are socially distant or not," said David Greschler, CEO of Nomad Go.

The company's HealthySpaces software provides businesses and customers with real-time data, offering some peace of mind.

"There's only a certain percentage of people in a room, or there's only you know X percent of people are wearing masks or, or, you know, yes, certain number of people are social distancing and other people aren't," said Greschler.

Greschler says the software allows people on the front-lines, like grocery store workers, the opportunity to focus on their critical jobs, leaving everything else to the technology.

"The last thing we need them to do, is also have them have to be sort of the monitor, the police," Greschler said.

Greschler says beyond tracking mask use and occupancy, down the line, businesses will look to using the software to adjust ventilation and heating systems as more people return to the workplace.