Kirkland closing areas of 2 waterfront parks due to large crowds

Starting Wednesday, city crews will lock the parking lot at Houghton Beach Park and block access to the dock. The dock will also be closed at David Brink Park.

KIRKLAND, Wash — The city of Kirkland closed areas within two of its waterfront parks Wednesday to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, city crews locked the parking lot at Houghton Beach Park and blocked access to the dock. The dock will also be closed at David Brink Park. City crews will also place fencing around the piers.

The city said the closures are to "help address the frequent large gatherings that have been occurring at these locations in violation of state health directives."

City staff said residents have been ignoring signs that require masks, and people are not limiting group sizes.

“We tried to avoid these closures through education efforts, mask distribution, signage, physical barriers, and numerous warnings that closures would happen if these areas remained crowded,” said Parks and Community Services Director Lynn Zwaagstra. “We feel that these targeted closures are an unfortunate, but necessary measure to protect public safety during this pandemic.”

If these steps are not effective, Zwaagstra said the city will completely close all of its waterfront parks.