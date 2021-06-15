King County's mask directive ends June 29

With 70% of adult residents having completed their vaccination series, the mask directive is ending.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County residents will be able to ditch their masks on June 29.

The mask directive will come to an end now that 70% of adults have completed their vaccine series and will be fully vaccinated by the end of the month.

"We took big steps toward this milestone by opening our high-volume vaccination clinics in areas hardest hit by the virus, partnering with dozens of nonprofits to connect with hard-to-reach communities, and now working with schools and mobile teams to get the vaccine to every King County resident," said Executive Dow Constantine. "People across King County have shown what's possible when we work together to keep one another healthy. Now let's finish the task, ensuring that every person in King County can get vaccinated as soon as possible, and defeat this pandemic."

More than 1.3 million residents over the age of 16 have received their vaccine series, making King County the largest in the nation to vaccinate 70% of eligible adults, according to Constantine's office.

The Washington State Department of Health is leaving it up to local health jurisdictions regarding mask wearing, while maintaining the mask guidance from the CDC. The CDC still says masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the U.S. and transportation hubs like airports.

In May, Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health -- Seattle & King County said he thought the CDC's previous decision to loosen mask requirements was a little premature, and he could see lifting mask mandates around the time of the state's full reopening date at the end of June.