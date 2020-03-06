King County submits plan for modified Phase 1 reopening

The modified Phase 1 plan would allow outdoor gatherings with five or fewer people outside the household, as well as other activities to resume.

SEATTLE — King County submitted a plan to the Washington State Department of Health Wednesday that would allow limited and modified openings for businesses while the county is still in Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan.

The submitted application includes recommendations from King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin that would allow restaurants to begin opening indoor seating at 25% capacity, hair stylists and other personal services to open at 25% capacity, expand opening indoor fitness studios for one-on-one activities, and would allow outdoor recreation permitted in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

“Our plan to safely reopen our region’s economy is based on the latest data, recommendations by Public Health experts, and insight from communities and businesses,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “We are ready to take the next careful step toward an equitable recovery that benefits everyone who calls King County home.”

