Many King County employees will work remotely until at least July

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Citing "an alarming rise" in positive cases of COVID-19 in King County, many county employees will continue to work remotely until at least July.

All executive branch employees are required to telecommute until July 5, Executive Down Constantine announced.

King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci, Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg, Assessor John Wilson, and Elections Director Julie Wise also mandated telecommuting for their employees through July 5, where possible.

In-person customer services that were already suspended will remain suspended, unless there is a need to change to in-person service.

"I have made these decisions based on Public Health guidance for how we can make our workplaces safer for employees and the people we serve," Constantine wrote to employees. "By limiting the number of people in our facilities and on our roads and transit system, we can keep our worksites safer for those employees delivering in-person services."

Decisions on when employees will return to the workplace will be based on Public Health's guidance. Constantine has asked department directors to "look beyond" July 5 when COVID-19 is "no longer a threat" and plan for what workplaces may look like in the future.

State health officials this week warned of an increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Washington state.

In an updated situation report released Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said the virus is spreading faster in western Washington than eastern Washington, but is rising on both sides of the Cascades.

The growth is particularly high in the 25 to 39 and 40 to 59 age groups and in the Puget Sound region, including King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, according to the report.

There has been a sharp spike in cases in King County since the end of September, according to data from Public Health - Seattle & King County. In the past 14 days, there have been a total of 2,304 positive tests.

As of Wednesday, there are 104,743 coronavirus cases in the state, including 2,353 deaths, according to the DOH.