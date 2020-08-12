Seattle concert series urges young people to help slow COVID-19 spread

The Vera Project's Safe in Sound virtual concert series aims to get a public health message about coronavirus across to a younger audience.

SEATTLE — King County health officials are turning to unconventional methods to try and get young people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

”PSAs don't work, at least not for young folks,” said Ricky Graboski, executive director of The Vera Project, a nonprofit art and music space in Seattle.

Public Health – Seattle & King County is teaming up with The Vera Project on a new virtual concert series called Safe in Sound, which will run through January.

Artists like Hunter Grier, whose stage name is Honeypot, are performing in front of thousands – virtually – while discussing the importance of young people doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials also participate in conversations throughout the performances about how to stay safe during the pandemic.

”Even though it's kind of a strange stretch for a nonprofit music venue to start jumping into the public health sector, we saw it as a perfect opportunity to provide kind of a radical way to get the word out to make some change and to save some lives,” said Graboski.

More than 55% of new COVID cases are under the age of 40, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin says over a third of King County's COVID cases are in their 20s or younger.

"The more young people understand about how COVID-19 spreads and the risk they might unintentionally pose to others, the better they are able to communicate to their peers about making good decisions for their own health and protecting others in the community,” Duchin said.

Hannah Johnson with Public Health – Seattle & King County led the department's work with The Vera Project.

"So many young people are at greater risk for COVID-19 exposure because they're serving as essential workers, living with multiple housemates or in multigenerational settings, and may be more likely than older adults to be in social settings," Johnson said. "We also know a lot of young people are suffering from social isolation during this pandemic. Partnering with The Vera Project has been an amazing opportunity for us to share health messages via a trusted organization and work with local artists to create events where young people can feel supported right now."

Grier hopes the concert series will encourage young people take the pandemic more seriously, while providing a space where they can listen to some music and connect with the community.