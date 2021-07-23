King County health officer recommends people wear masks in indoor public spaces

Three weeks after King County dropped its masking directive, the county health officer again recommends all people wear masks in indoor public spaces.

SEATTLE — King County’s health officer is once again recommending all people wear masks in indoor public settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Jeff Duchin made the recommendation Friday during a media update on COVID-19 trends saying it was “an extra layer of protection to help us all stay safer.”

“I know this is frustrating and disappointing to many,” said Duchin. “It certainly is to me. I didn’t want to be in this position. And I acknowledge that the change in communication has been a real problem nationally.”

The announcement comes three weeks after King County dropped its masking directive and the county passed the 70% threshold of fully vaccinated residents.

Since the end of June, King County has followed Washington state’s masking guidance, which says people who are not fully vaccinated should continue wearing masks in indoor settings, but everyone should mask up in high-risk crowded areas, like medical facilities, public transit and schools.

With the increasing spread of the delta variant, Duchin was prompted to encourage even vaccinated people to mask up again.

COVID-19 case rates are increasing in King County, and Duchin said that’s largely due to the delta variant and other variants of concern. Delta variant prevalence is at 56% in King County and has increased since masking guidance was loosened, according to Duchin.

About 700,000 people remain unvaccinated in King County in addition to tens of thousands of people who are immunocompromised and may not fully respond to vaccines, according to Duchin.

“What this means are there are plenty of susceptible people that are vulnerable to a COVID-19 surge driven by the delta virus,” said Duchin.

Duchin argued the delta variant increases risk for everyone but masking would help reduce risk.