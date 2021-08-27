WATCH LIVE: King County health officer provides update on COVID-19 response

King County leads the country's large counties in vaccinating everyone across all racial groups against COVID-19.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin is providing an update Friday afternoon on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination efforts.

Duchin is expected to discuss the continued rise in cases amid the delta variant surge as well as the alarming rate of hospitalizations throughout the region.

Earlier this week, King County announced that it was the first large county in the country to initiate vaccinations in 70% of its population across every racial group.

However, despite the county’s leading vaccination efforts, hospitalizations have risen steeply, along with the rest of the state, as the highly infectious delta variant has become more dominant and businesses continue to reopen.

Case rates across the county as of mid-August were similar to those of mid-January when the case rates were at their peak.

Earlier in the week, the Washington State Hospital Association gave a grim picture of the current state of medical facilities in the state, saying that Washington has never seen its hospital occupancy as high as it is now.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been more than 276 hospitalizations throughout King County in the last 14 days.

The state is also reporting some good news this week, as death rates from the virus remain stable despite the dramatic rise in hospitalizations. King County’s latest data shows 32 deaths from the virus in the last 14 days.