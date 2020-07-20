King County to give away face coverings on Tuesday

The county will be giving out face coverings in Federal Way on July 21, the first regional distribution event.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — King County will be giving away face coverings to residents starting July 21.

County residents can get their masks at the Federal Way Aquatic Center, located at 650 SW Campus Drive in Federal Way.

The masks are a part of 25 million face coverings purchased by King County and will be the first public distribution hosted by King County.

The drive-through distribution event is open only to King County residents. Each resident can have two reusable cloth masks and each vehicle can obtain masks for up to six household members-- or 12 masks per vehicle.