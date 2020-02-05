King County data show communities of color are hit harder by coronavirus

There are higher rates of coronavirus among some of King County's communities of color. County officials say other disparities are affecting health.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: the attached story ran April 13, 2020.

Updated data on COVID-19 cases released by King County show that the disease is disproportionately affecting communities of color.

County health officials analyzed community spread of the disease outside of nursing home settings, according to a blog post by the Public Health - Seattle & King County.

"When we did this, we found that the number of COVID-19 related hospitalization cases among Whites dropped by about half," said Matías Valenzuela, Equity Director for Public Health – Seattle & King County, in the blog post. "Our interpretation is that cases in the community, outside of long-term care settings, are likely to be having a relatively greater impact on communities of color."

Hispanic/Latino, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders and Blacks had significantly higher rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as compared to whites, according to the county.

The rates were also higher among American Indian/Alaskan Natives (though not statistically significant due to small population numbers) and slightly lower among Asian populations as compared to whites.

While the total number of deaths from COVID-19 is highest among whites, the rate of death per 100,000 for Hispanic/Latino and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders is more than double that of whites.

Public health officials say that historic inequalities, such as housing policies and discrimination in health care, affect the health outcomes of disadvantaged communities.

“Race and place are major predictors of underlying health conditions and health outcomes. These systemic inequities play out profoundly with COVID-19, both in terms of who is getting infected and at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19,” Valenzuela said in a prepared statement.

The full findings from the county is available on its website.

The updated analysis reinforces findings from other metropolitan areas and states across the United States.

Earlier this year, the county reported that it was having trouble obtaining complete information about patients' race and ethnicity.