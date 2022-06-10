About 10% of eligible King County residents have received latest COVID-19 booster shots

The proportion of those who have received the bivalent vaccines is lower than health officials would like.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 10% of King County residents had received the latest COVID-19 booster as of Oct. 3, according to information from Public Health - Seattle & King County.

The proportion of those who have received the bivalent vaccines, which include the omicron BA. 4 and BA. 5 spike proteins to the original composition, is lower than health officials would like.

The latest booster shots have been available for about five weeks.

There are several possible factors to why the interest in the latest booster is so low. That includes the nice weather extending into the fall, Dr. Mark Del Beccaro, assistant deputy chief for Public Health - Seattle & King County, said.

Del Beccaro said as the nice weather fades and everyone goes inside, viruses will spread more easily.

A study by the Commonwealth Fund found COVID-19 boosters could prevent about 90,000 deaths in the United States this winter. If 80% of people received a booster, it would also prevent more than 936,000 hospitalizations and save $56 billion in medical costs in the next six months, according to the study.

If the pace remains the same for boosters, the study found there could be a potential surge of COVID cases.

Early on in the latest booster rollout there was a national supply issue. Within the past week or so, the issue appears to be resolved, according to the health department.

There is currently no data on why people haven't received the boosters yet, but the health department said the rates are low nationwide.