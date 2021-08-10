WATCH LIVE: King County health officer discusses status of COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinations

King County continues to lead the state in COVID-19 vaccinations more than 70% of the total population having completed their vaccine series.

SEATTLE — Dr. Jeff Duchin, the health officer of Public Health- Seattle & King County, is discussing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinations and the recently approved booster doses for some patients Friday.

The briefing comes as the county, along with the entire state, continues to push through the worst wave in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis yet, which appears to be waning.

The past eight weeks or so have seen a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in ICU patients that continue to put the state’s health care system in jeopardy.

According to the King County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an average of 120 new positive cases a day, with 107 new cases being reported on Thursday alone.

Hospitalizations, while declining overall, remain steady with a seven-day average of about 16 and roughly one death daily. Despite the case and hospitalization rates appearing to decline, the death rate has steadied after a big increase. The latest data shows the county is seeing an average of three deaths a day.

Questions concerning booster shots have escalated after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for Americans ages 65 and older, have underlying health conditions or have jobs that put them at high risk.

More than 400,000 Americans received boosters by the end of September, and in Washington, boosters were available to those who are eligible immediately after they were authorized.

Duchin, along with the entire state health care system, has continued to urge eligible residents to get the vaccine.

Age-adjusted data on the Public Health- Seattle & King County website shows people who are not vaccinated are 8.1 times more likely to catch COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated. Additionally, unvaccinated residents are 78 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.